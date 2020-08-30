Bovis Homes’ new development off Gidding Road, will be known as Judith Gardens after the name was suggested by one of Vistry Group’s employees, Elaine Mumby.

The newly-formed Vistry Group includes Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Vistry Partnerships.

Elaine, 35, is assistant site manager at Linden Homes’ Springfields development in Deeping St James, and she decided to look for name ideas when she heard they were needed for the new development.

She said: “I did a bit of research into the history of Sawtry and found out that the village parish is named after Judith of Lens. Judith of Lens was the niece of William the Conqueror, who built her a manor in Sawtry.

“I thought, given the history behind the village, Judith Gardens would make a fitting name. It felt great to have the name I suggested chosen.”