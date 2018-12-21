Permission was given by councillors in June, and signed off formally by council officers in October, for 304 homes on the former Sainsbury’s supermarket site between St John’s Street and George Street.

As well as houses and apartments, the development is also set to feature to a variety of shops, professional service outlets, food and drink amenities, and a series of one to four-bedroom residential properties.

Huntingdon firm, Mick George, announced this week that, with developer contributions now agreed between Huntingdonshire District Council, Cambridgeshire County Council, and the site developer, JCAM Commercial Real Estate, work to clear the site could begin shortly.

Plans for the site were first mooted in May 2017, with Sainsbury’s having pulled out of plans to relocate there in 2015, choosing instead to remain in the centre of Huntingdon.

Mick George has been contracted to complete demolition, remediation and earthworks for a three-month period.

Michael George, managing director at Mick George Ltd, said: “Given our locality and contracting expertise and experience, we’re the perfect choice to be completing the necessary works. We’re more than familiar with the site and can ensure that we will do our upmost to minimise any disruption on the surrounding communities.”

As part of Section 106 developer contributions agreed for the site, JCAM will hand over hundreds of thousands of pounds to the district and county councils to help offset the impact of the development.

The money will include £102,000 towards the supply and maintenance of two passenger information stands and two bus stops, £369,240 for the expansion of the early-years facility at Huntingdon Primary School by 52 places, £23,714 towards the provision of library services in the area, and £364,096 towards the expansion of Huntingdon Primary School by three classrooms.

Some £44,031 will be provided to fund the purchase of wheelie bins for the properties, and £842,148 towards the provision of off-site affordable housing.

The developer will be required to provide public open space for the development, with case to maintain it for a specified period, and £770,000 will be provided for transport works in and around the area of the development.