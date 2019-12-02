Since it was founded in 1971, Magpas has attended to more than 60,000 patients and is able to offer procedures and treatments at the scene of an accident which can give patients a much better chance of survival.

Daryl Brown, chief executive of Magpas, said: "We are thrilled to be chosen to receive David Wilson Homes' community fund donation. As a local charity we rely on kind donations from the general public and businesses in the surrounding area to carry on providing lifesaving care.

"The charity has recently brought a brand new air ambulance into operation. The new aircraft allows us to fly further, faster and treat an even greater number of patients."

David Wilson Homes chose to donate to Magpas not only because of the fantastic work that it does in the region, but because it is a charity that is close to the heart of staff member, Natasha Neal.

In April 2018, George, the three-year-old son of Natasha's friend, had an accident and required urgent care. George's leg had been trapped in a tractor lawn mower and the Magpas Air Ambulance advanced medical team flew out to George in order to give him care at the scene, before flying him to hospital for surgery.

Thanks to Magpas and the care that George received when he arrived at the hospital, George has made a great recovery and thankfully his injury hasn't affected his ability to walk or run.

George's mum Natasha said: "Within a matter of minutes the Magpas Air Ambulance team were there with George. They were just incredible and so were the ambulance service crew. My husband Will actually went in the helicopter with George and we were so grateful that his dad could be with him to hold his hand."

John Dillon, managing director of David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: "We are delighted that the donation is going to a charity that is doing such vital work in the region.

"We are committed to creating a positive legacy. We want to be known not just for the quality of the homes and developments we build, but also for our commitment to the local community through supporting local organisations and charities."