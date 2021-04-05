Published: 12:00 PM April 5, 2021 Updated: 12:59 PM April 5, 2021

More than 100 Easter eggs were donated to patients and staff at Hichingbrooke Hospital by a housebuilder.

David Wilson Homes has donated more the eggs - which included a vegan and lactose intolerant selection - to help make the celebration extra special.

Many of the eggs were also gifted to the children’s ward.

Zoe Wilkinson, play service co-ordinator at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Being in Hospital at any time isn't great for any child and we do all we can to ensure their time with us is as enjoyable as it can be.

“The fantastic donation of Easter eggs from David Wilson Homes will definitely put a smile on the children's faces, thank you so much.”

John Dillon, managing director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As the NHS continues to work harder than ever, we hope that our donation will help to bring the hospital staff a bit of joy this Easter.”