Housebuilder donates books to primary school for Youth Mental Health Day

Louise Hepburn

Published: 5:15 PM September 29, 2022
Pupils from Holywell C of E Primary School

Pupils at Holywell C of E Primary School in Needingworth with the books donated by David Wilson Homes. - Credit: Supplied by David Wilson Homes

A selection of books related to mental health and wellbeing have been added to the library of a primary school near St Ives.

David Wilson Homes donated the titles to Holywell C of E Primary School, in Needingworth, to mark Youth Mental Health Day.

Among the books donated were ‘The Unworry Book’ by Alice James, ‘All About Feelings’ by Felicity Brooks and 'Social Media Survival Guide’ by Holly Bathie.

Pupils from Holywell C of E Primary School, in Needingworth.

Books on mental health have been donated to the library of Holywell C of E Primary School, in Needingworth. - Credit: Supplied by David Wilson Homes

Paul Baddeley, the school’s headteacher, said: “We were very grateful to receive the books which will further enhance the systems we use in school to support the children’s mental health.”

Jason Hearn, from David Wilson Homes, added: “We hope that by donating books by a range of authors, children will be encouraged to consider their own mental health, and also the health of their peers in the playground and in everyday life.”

Pupils at Holywell C of E Primary School

Pupils at Holywell C of E Primary School, in Needingworth can now read more about mental health, thanks to a donation of books from David Wilson Homes. - Credit: Supplied by David Wilson Homes

Youth Mental Health Day is held on September 22. It was founded by the charity Stem4 and aims to encourage young people to talk openly about mental health.

