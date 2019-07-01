The latest data from the Office of National Statistics shows that the average property in the area sold for £264,053 - significantly higher than the UK average of £228,903.Across the East of England, property prices have risen by 0.6 per cent in the last year, to £289,436. The region underperformed compared to the UK as a whole, which saw the average property value increase by 1.4 per cent. The data comes from the House Price Index, which the ONS compiles using house sale information from the Land Registry, and the equivalent bodies in Scotland and Northern Ireland. The average homeowner in Huntingdonshire will have seen their property jump in value by around £73,000 in the last five years. The figures also showed that buyers who made their first step onto the property ladder in Huntingdonshire in April spent an average of £211,772 - around £58,000 more than it would have cost them five years ago. Residential research analyst at estate agent Savills, Lawrence Bowles, said: