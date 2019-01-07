The fire rages at a house in Marchioness Way, Eaton Socon. Picture: AZIZ DHIBI The fire rages at a house in Marchioness Way, Eaton Socon. Picture: AZIZ DHIBI

Firefighters from Gamlingay, St Neots, Huntingdon and Bedford (Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service) were called to a blaze in Marchioness Way, Eaton Socon, at about 3pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews arrived to find smoke and flames issuing from the ground and first floor of a mid-terraced property, with a well-developed fire across both floors.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters worked in sections using three hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire, before dampening down.”

All occupants of the house were accounted for, the spokesman added.

The aftermath of the fire in Marchioness Way, Eaton Socon. Picture: CFRS The aftermath of the fire in Marchioness Way, Eaton Socon. Picture: CFRS

All crews returned to their stations by 6.50pm.

An investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be accidental, caused by a washer dryer.