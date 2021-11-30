This house in Brampton was set alight on Friday. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A house was set alight on a Brampton construction site in the early hours of Friday morning (November 26), prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

Officers and firefighters were called to reports of small grass fires in Abraham Close and Lesley Way, before also being alerted to a bin fire. They also discovered a house currently in the process of being built on a construction site, and therefore unoccupied, was fully ablaze.

The fires were extinguished and a search of the area was carried out by officers to no avail. The fires are believed to be arson and an investigation has been launched.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 22 of 26 November.

Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.