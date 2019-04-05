Cambridgeshire police are investigating after a homeowner reported items of jewellery had been taken from his property in High Street, Bluntisham, shortly after midnight on March 30.

A spokesman for police said: “The victim left the house for about 15 minutes and when he returned found a car parked on his drive with a suspicious person inside. “When challenged, the person drove away at speed. The victim then discovered that intruders had been in the house and that several items of jewellery had been taken, and other objects moved.”

The spokesman said officers had made enquiries with neighbours and hope that CCTV may help with the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.