From April 2018 to March 2019, about 850 new homes were built - 42 per cent more than over the previous year. The growth rate is much higher than the average for England, where house building rose by six per cent over the same period. The data includes just new properties built from scratch, and doesn't take into account conversions of houses into several flats or changes of use from an office to a home. Private developers in Huntingdonshire built most of the new residential houses - about 68 per cent. The rest were built by housing associations. Work also started on an additional 760 new homes over the same period in Huntingdonshire, down from 930 in the previous year. Lindsay Judge, senior policy analyst at the Resolution Foundation, a think tank that works to improve living standards, said the housing market cannot rely solely on the private sector to increase the supply of homes. She said: