Fire crews from Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, and Hertfordshire were called to a property in Church Walk at about 3.20pm following reports that a house was ablaze.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in the roof of a detached property. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two jets and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"Crews returned to their stations by 10.05pm."

The spokesman said the house was re-inspected the following day and inpsectors concluded the cause of the fire was accidental.