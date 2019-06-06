The two-storey boathouse in modern building materials is set to replace a single-storey wooden boathouse on land off Green Lane.Planners at Huntingdonshire District Council said the proposed boathouse would have an adverse impact on the Houghton and Wyton conservation area, in which it stands, and the nearby conservation zone for the Hemingfords. They said the building could be seen from footways leading to the historic Houghton Mill visitor attraction and by boaters on the Great Ouse. But the boathouse was approved by the authority's development management panel on May 20, despite the planners' recommendation for refusal. Houghton and Wyton Parish Council had also earlier recommended the plan for approval. Planners said they had no objection to the principle of replacing the boathouse with a single-storey building of similar size and character but that the present design would cause