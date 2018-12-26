The Hotel Chocolat factory, in Redwongs Way, has applied to Huntingdonshire District Council for a 8m high single story industrial block, which would be an extension to the factory that is already there.

The retailer’s proposal also states that if approved, the factory will increase the number of parking spaces available by 86, to allow for long-term staff increase.

A statement submitted by planning agent Barker Berry on behalf of Hotel Chocolat said that the proposal will also see removal of the existing basement pump chamber.

It said: “This application seeks planning permission for the extension to the existing factory, the removal of an existing basement pump chamber at the front of the site and the re-use of this area for additional car parking and the creation of an additional access on to Redwongs Way. In addition, it is proposed that a new sprinkler tank and pump house be located to the rear

of the site.

“The site is located within an established industrial area whereby

employment uses are favoured. The proposal will expand an existing

business of benefit to the wider economy, according with national and local

planning policy.”

Hotel Chocolat have said that the new extension will be used for production of foodstuffs which will be made, packaged and stored in the factory.

The statement also says that the new extension would not impact negatively on the surrounding areas and the appearance would be ‘clean and simple.’ The store currently has two main production sites in Huntingdon and St Neots, and has been in situated in Huntingdon for 14 years.

The land is currently owned by Huntingdon Town Council and in now in the process of being sold to the firm, after councillors gave the extension their approval at a town council meeting earlier this month.

The application will be presented to the development management committee where councillors will have the final say on the plans.