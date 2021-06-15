Hot air balloon makes 'emergency landing' at primary school
- Credit: Juliet May
A hot air balloon has made an emergency landing on the playing field of Buckden Primary School, earlier this morning, Tuesday June 15.
Buckden Primary School confirmed that a Virgin Experience hot air balloon landed at around 9am in the playing field.
The reason for the landing was due to strong winds and the driver of the balloon decided he had to land.
There were several attempts to land including one at the bottom of Juliet May’s garden, a resident from Buckden, St Neots.
No one was injured during the attempts at landing and at Buckden Primary School.
You may also want to watch:
Buckden Primary School said: “All the children were really excited, the driver even performed a demonstration for the children once he had landed safely in the playing field.
“The balloon then set off again for Brampton Raceourse, roughly an hour later.”
Most Read
- 1 Landmark A14 viaduct demolition is captured on camera
- 2 Interactive map shows Covid Indian variant cases in Huntingdonshire
- 3 Colourful benches have been placed in St Neots
- 4 St Neots Covid vaccination centre is on the move
- 5 Hot air balloon makes 'emergency landing' at primary school
- 6 Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire
- 7 Body discovered in Hartford believed to be missing Nathan
- 8 Hotel has everything you need for a relaxing staycation
- 9 MP warns EWR rail bosses of 'significant impact' of project
- 10 Buckle hits half-century but Hunts boys fall to Northants defeat
Juliet May said: “I live fairly close to the school - as a crow (or balloon!) flies, probably about 300 metres away - it landed in the field at the bottom of my garden then took off again and landed on the school field!”