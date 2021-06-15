Published: 12:06 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 12:19 PM June 15, 2021

Virgin Hot Air Balloon at the bottom of Juliet May's garden, a resident from Buckden. - Credit: Juliet May

A hot air balloon has made an emergency landing on the playing field of Buckden Primary School, earlier this morning, Tuesday June 15.

Buckden Primary School confirmed that a Virgin Experience hot air balloon landed at around 9am in the playing field.

The reason for the landing was due to strong winds and the driver of the balloon decided he had to land.

There were several attempts to land including one at the bottom of Juliet May’s garden, a resident from Buckden, St Neots.

No one was injured during the attempts at landing and at Buckden Primary School.

Buckden Primary School said: “All the children were really excited, the driver even performed a demonstration for the children once he had landed safely in the playing field.

“The balloon then set off again for Brampton Raceourse, roughly an hour later.”

Juliet May said: “I live fairly close to the school - as a crow (or balloon!) flies, probably about 300 metres away - it landed in the field at the bottom of my garden then took off again and landed on the school field!”