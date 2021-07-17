Published: 11:00 AM July 17, 2021

Hospitals in the county will continue the mandatory rule that face coverings must be worn from Freedom Day, July 19. - Credit: North West Anglia Foundation Trust

Hospitals in Cambridgeshire will continue to enforce face coverings from Freedom Day, July 19.

The trust that oversees Hinchingbrooke Hospital has issued a statement saying visiting restrictions and Covid secure measures will remain in place at Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals, following any government guidance changes on July 19.

Patients, visitors and staff will all still be required to wear a mask or visor, maintain the two-metre social distancing rule and utilise the hand sanitisation stations when entering or exiting each area of the hospital.

Visiting restrictions will also remain in place to reduce the footfall coming into the hospital and to maintain a safe environment for our vulnerable patients.

Jo Bennis, chief nurse for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Whilst many areas across the country may be easing Covid restrictions, I would like to reiterate that this will not be the case within our hospitals.

“We ask that anyone visiting or working in our hospital sites will continue to wear a face mask, remain two metres apart, observe hand washing guidelines and sanitise their hands upon entering and exiting our buildings.

“I would like to thank everyone for adhering to our safety advice and doing their bit to continue to protect our patients and themselves.

"These measures really do make a difference to help minimise the spread of the virus.”

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has also said it will require all patients, visitors and staff to continue to adhere to the rules currently in place.

Social distancing, hand washing and face coverings will remain mandatory.

Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge are also keeping the mandatory rule that face masks must be worn within the hospital.

On their website it says all of their "Covid secure measures remain in place and this will not change if/when government guidance changes on 19 July".

NHS England have also confirmed across the country the rule of face masks will stay despite restrictions lifting.

Chief nursing officer for England, Ruth May said: “Face coverings and social distancing measures will remain in place across healthcare settings so that the most vulnerable people can continue to safely attend hospital, their GP surgery, pharmacy or any other healthcare settings for advice, care and treatment.

“And it is important for the public to continue to play their part when visiting NHS and care settings to help protect our staff and patients, particularly those who may be more vulnerable to infections.

“As restrictions are lifted in many places on Monday everyone has a part to play in helping to control Covid by getting vaccinated and acting responsibly.

“It is vital that in healthcare settings, we do all we can to reduce the risk of infection for those working in our services and those who need our care.”

Find out what Dr Nik Johnson says about Facemasks