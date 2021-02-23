Published: 3:46 PM February 23, 2021

A hospital worker has been disqualified from driving for 18 months after she was caught drink-driving on her way to work.

Joanna Dunn, of Breach Road, Grafham, was spotted driving erratically on the A14 by a member of the public on April 24 last year.

The member of the public called police and said Dunn, 47, was "all over the road and swerving between lanes".

An officer from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit was nearby and saw Dunn, now on the M11, swerve her Peugeot 307 towards the central reservation before careering into the other lane and narrowly missed another car.

The officer followed Dunn and watched her swerve between the first lane and the hard shoulder of the motorway. He stopped Dunn’s car as it approached junction 12 of the M11 at Barton.

You may also want to watch:

Dunn got out of the car and the officer noticed her eyes were glazed and her speech slurred. A roadside breath test was carried out and Dunn provided a reading of 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

She was arrested at just before 7pm and provided a further evidential breath test at the station a little over two hours later.

This revealed a reading of 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – two times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Dunn was charged with drink-driving and pleaded guilty at court today (February 23), as her trial was due to begin at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court. Magistrates fined her £750 and disqualified her from driving for 18 months.

PC Mark Lappin, who investigated, said: “Having witnessed it first hand, Dunn’s driving was almost beyond belief. What makes matters worse is that Dunn was working at a hospital and was on her way there when she was stopped.

“I’d like to thank the member of the public who witnessed her driving and called us. Others can do the same and help us make the roads safer for everyone by reporting anyone they think may be drink or drug driving via our dedicated, confidential hotline.”

The hotline: 0800 032 0845 is available 24/7, and gives people the chance to help reduce the number of drink or drug drivers on the roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit the force's dedicated web page.