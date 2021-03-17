Published: 8:19 AM March 17, 2021

The North West Anglian NHS Foundation Trust is marking one year since the first Covid patient. - Credit: NWAFT

This week marks a pivotal moment for staff working at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust as they mark one year since the first patient with Covid-19 was admitted to hospital.

The Trust, which runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital, says the 12 months that followed has been "a year like no other" and has seen the Trust care for more than 2,700 patients with Covid-19.

Over the course of the past 12 months, staff working in the Trust’s hospitals in Peterborough, Huntingdon and Stamford have had to adapt the way they deliver care, constantly reacting and adapting to the rate of infection locally across our sites.

To mark the occasion, the Trust will be publishing a special edition of its hospital magazine, The Pulse, which shares staff and patient stories and also some of the key events that have taken place throughout the year.

A commemorative video will also be released, which shares footage of staff from a vast range of specialties sharing their personal experiences of the pandemic. In addition, the video will look back on support from the public, including donations, public applause and a Spitfire flypast at the Peterborough and Hinchingbrooke sites.

Caroline Walker, chief executive at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It has been a prolonged period of unimaginable circumstances in our hospitals, but it fills me with great pride that our staff have adapted amazingly well to meet these very different pressures.

"Services have had to run differently, staff have had to work in unfamiliar areas and we have had to constantly react to support the changing numbers of Covid-positive patients in our hospitals.

"Throughout it all, however, staff have worked tirelessly with the single aim of providing the best patient care. I would like to thank each and every one of them for the fantastic work they have done and continue to do.”