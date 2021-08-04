Published: 5:00 PM August 4, 2021 Updated: 5:40 PM August 4, 2021

Current visiting restrictions to inpatient areas at Hinchingbrooke Hospital will be lifted from Friday, August 6.

The North West Anglia Foundation Trust (NWAFT) had restricted visiting due to Coronavirus cases increasing and the number of Covid-positive patients in their hospitals growing.

However, following regular review of the situation, the decision to gradually lift restrictions has been taken to help support our patients while protecting them in a controlled way.

Dr Kanchan Rege, chief medical officer at (NWAFT), which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland hospitals, said: “We are pleased to gradually lift our visiting restrictions once again.

"We do not make these decisions lightly, and need to focus upon maintaining a safe environment for our staff, visitors and patients who are vulnerable to Covid-19.

"To do this we need everyone to follow the rules that we have in place when coming to our hospital sites, with enforced social distancing, mask-wearing, using the hand sanitising stations and following the signage that we have installed across our sites."

We encourage visitors to participate in the twice weekly lateral flow testing that is available here:

https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests

For more information on our visiting restrictions please see our Trust website and social media channels for details.