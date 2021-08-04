News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Visiting to resume at Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 5:00 PM August 4, 2021    Updated: 5:40 PM August 4, 2021
Hinchingbrooke Hospital are to resume hospital visits from August 6. 

Hinchingbrooke Hospital are to resume hospital visits from August 6. - Credit: Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Current visiting restrictions to inpatient areas at Hinchingbrooke Hospital will be lifted from Friday, August 6.  

The North West Anglia Foundation Trust (NWAFT) had restricted visiting due to Coronavirus cases increasing and the number of Covid-positive patients in their hospitals growing. 

However, following regular review of the situation, the decision to gradually lift restrictions has been taken to help support our patients while protecting them in a controlled way. 

Dr Kanchan Rege, chief medical officer at (NWAFT), which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland hospitals, said: “We are pleased to gradually lift our visiting restrictions once again.

"We do not make these decisions lightly, and need to focus upon maintaining a safe environment for our staff, visitors and patients who are vulnerable to Covid-19.  

You may also want to watch:

"To do this we need everyone to follow the rules that we have in place when coming to our hospital sites, with enforced social distancing, mask-wearing, using the hand sanitising stations and following the signage that we have installed across our sites."  

We encourage visitors to participate in the twice weekly lateral flow testing that is available here: 

https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests  

Most Read

  1. 1 Huntingdon 'predator' jailed for raping woman at his home
  2. 2 Huntingdon home to one of the most 'luxurious' breakfasts in the UK
  3. 3 Sewer network improvements in £600k investment for St Neots
  1. 4 Giant elephant and free rides at Huntingdon Fun Day
  2. 5 Group charged in connection with Rutland Cycling burglary
  3. 6 Alconbury to benefit from £200,000 flood protection funding
  4. 7 Widow, 80, cleans blocked drain in Buckden after 'several floods'
  5. 8 Pigeons still roosting on old A14 bridge despite preventative mesh
  6. 9 Rural theft cost Cambridgeshire £2 million in 2020
  7. 10 'Thank you so much!' - fundraising bid secures new wheelchair for Ellamae

For more information on our visiting restrictions please see our Trust website and social media channels for details. 

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fay Brown was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Woman jailed for knife-point robbery

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Richard Paul was jailed for 11 years, with an extended four years on licence.

'Savage' attack left man without spleen

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Spring Common Academy received an Outstanding Ofsted report. 

Education News

What are the outstanding primary schools in Huntingdonshire?

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Seven people were arrested on suspicion of burglary after £70,000 worth of bicycles were found in a van in Grafham.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Seven arrested after £70k-worth of bicycles stolen

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus