Joseph and Dawn Smith, who are both from America, have been working around the clock to deliver the shields to Peterborough City Hospital, Addenbrookes, Hinchingbrooke, GOSH and Royal Papworth.

St Neots Town Council recently awarded them £3,000 for the purchase of two additional 3D printers so that they could scale up production.

The printers have been purchased by the council and will be loaned to the Smith family for the duration of the crisis.

“We examined the numbers last night and we are able to triple our output and speed,” Dawn said.

“The fact that we’re going to be able to fill these orders much faster, and widen our reach to cover everyone in the St Neots community and surrounding areas, means the world to us.”

Cllr Caroline Green, from St Neots Town Council, said councillors were meeting weekly to “support the work of excellent community activities such as this one”.

She added: “Joseph and Dawn Smith are a credit to our community and we are delighted to be able to help them increase their production, and thereby increase the safety of frontline NHS workers.”

