The awards are designed to recognise and celebrate contributions made each year by organisations and individuals that work inside and alongside the NHS.

The catering team are getting ready to launch a new food ordering system at the hospital that will allow patients to order their food electronically and it will also allow them to pick their food using a tablet device.

A traffic light system will show how healthy the meal is and it will have a facility to check nutrition and allergens. It will also show images of the food, to help people choose their meal.

It is the second time the team has won the award after success in 2016.

Lisa Normanton, catering manager at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, said: “It’s a great honour to have won the award for a second time. I’m incredibly proud of the whole team who consistently put in 100 per cent and often work unsociable hours. This award is due to the commitment and hard work of the dedicated team.

“We use locally sourced produce to make fresh and nutritious meals for patients and the restaurant which ensures a high quality and healthy meal. I believe that our patient’s health improves faster when they are eating healthy meals.”