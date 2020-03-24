The move applies to Trust staff, as well as patients and any visitors, and will be in place until July when the facility will be reviewed.

Caroline Walker, chief executive of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland hospitals, said: “Given the unprecedented circumstances our staff are currently working in, we felt it was only right to waiver the car parking charges for all staff as well as our patients and visitors.

“This is part of a range of measures we have been putting in place for our staff to support them while we are managing the rapidly-developing Covid-19 pandemic locally. This has included free refreshments, health and wellbeing resources and signposting to some great offers of help to NHS staff from local businesses.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for their fantastic response. They have been working hard in incredibly challenging conditions and I am hugely proud of the professionalism and dedication they have shown in their care for patients and each other.”

Huntingdonshire District Council, which run car parks across the district, has also suspended it car parking charges in response to the virus.

HDC said: “We are taking this measures to help support key workers and residents required to make essential travel during this time of uncertainty. We appreciate all that people are doing to support our local communities.”