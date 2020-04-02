A charity is appealing for urgent public donation as it faces the huge financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic

The East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) which provide hospice care for children and support for families has put out an urgent plea to ask the public to donate online or come up with fundraising ideas they can do at home.

The charity, which has its head office in Milton, near Cambridge, says it has experienced a devastating drop in income from donations as all fundraising events and activities have had to be cancelled.

Their 43 shops, eBay and Amazon operations are now closed, which normally takes £100,000 of income each week, which is now down to zero.

Tracy Rennie, EACH acting chief executive, said: “What we are all facing is unprecedented.

“We know this is a very challenging and uncertain time for everyone, and for EACH the financial impact is overwhelming.

“Financial forecasts based on what we know and the rapidly changing situation are extremely concerning, and are likely to get worse.

“We are not alone. Nearly every children’s hospice in the UK is in the same position. Unlike hospitals, we all rely on the generosity of our donors to fund our services. We receive a tiny amount from the NHS.”

Tracy said she hoped everyone would work together to slow the spread of the virus and protect and shield the most vulnerable, which includes the children who use the EACH services.

“This, along with the predicted impact on our workforce as the virus takes hold, has meant that we have suspended our planned care activities in the hospice. However, our care service must continue.

“At the moment, our focus is on providing end-of-life care and bereavement support, and working closely with the NHS to provide capacity to care for the sickest children, and responding to urgent requests for care and support as best we can.

“But we also need to be able to start offering our services to all of the other families as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We need the help of the public to make that happen.

“We have always received such fantastic backing from communities right across East Anglia and we are now calling on our amazing supporters to donate what they can or get creative with their ‘at-home’ fundraising ideas.

If you would like more information visit:- www.each.org.uk.