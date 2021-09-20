‘The most glamorous christening the vicar had ever seen!’

Interview

Published: 8:08 AM September 20, 2021

A christening is always a special and momentous moment for a family – but for mum, Claire Mead, she revealed the family’s recent celebration was “a dream come true” for everyone, particularly her two daughters.

Two-year-old, Jasmine, was christened at All Saints Parish Church in Hartford, following in the footsteps of older sister, Charlotte, and her parents, who got hitched 11 years ago.

However, instead of travelling by car, the family chose to travel in style: by horse and carriage! They made the one-hour journey from Warboys to Huntingdon, arriving at their destination in style.

Claire said: “Jasmine’s favourite thing is a horse, which she calls Neigh. It was a dream come true for my daughters, and it felt like we were reliving a part of our wedding day, which was just magical – the vicar said it was the most glamorous christening he had ever seen!”

It was a poignant day for the family, not just because of the nostalgia of the horse and carriage or familiar church setting, but because Jasmine had a quick outfit swap just before the service.

Claire explained: “Jasmine wore a dress that has been worn by two generations. My mother made it for my older sister 52 years ago, which both she and I wore when we were christened. Both my daughters have also worn the gown, so it is a family air-loom and, hopefully, will be passed down generations to come.”

Claire obviously inherited the skills from her mother, as she designed and made both her daughters’ christening dresses, as well as her own, incorporating the same fabric for sashes around the edge of her bodice and a matching tie for husband Robert.

Christening cake with Charlotte's christening shoes on-top - Credit: Claire Mead

“My friend also made the cake, which was stunning, using the same shoes from Charlotte’s christening cake four years ago, which just added the finishing touch! The day was perfect, and we had the perfect weather for it too!”



