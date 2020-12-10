But the objections of Godmanchester Town Council, to the scheme, for 46 affordable properties by the Minster Property Group, are likely to be overridden by Huntingdonshire District Council’s Development Management Committee as it is being recommended for approval.

The town council is also objecting to the density and dominance of the homes on strips of land running along the A1198 and backing on to a 1960’s housing development.

The 46 homes have already won planning permission but now need to get the go-ahead for details of appearance, scale and landscaping from district councillors who meet on December 14.

They are part of the massive Roman Gate development in which 750 houses are being built across the A1198.

But town councillors are unhappy with key elements of the plan and have said: “Whilst we note the comments of officers, we remain concerned about the density, dominance, and child safety.”

They said: “We are also concerned that the front access to the homes shown on the layout is onto the A1198.

“The A1198 has a very high proportion of HGVs and speeding traffic. We consider the arrangement will be dangerous with small children and animals likely to run out into busy, fast moving traffic.”

The town council added: “In conclusion, we recommend this application is refused on the grounds of over-development, dominance, and child safety.”

But district council planners said the local highway authority did not share the town’s concern about traffic, pointing out that frontages on to A roads were common and were not dangerous if used correctly.

They could also have an impact on driver behaviour by creating a more residential character.

Planners said: “The proposed frontage development layout, and the relationship between these properties and the A1198, is considered acceptable with regard to safety considerations.

“The buildings, routes and open spaces within the application site demonstrate an appropriately balanced relationship and the wider development is considered to sit comfortably in relation to the buildings and spaces outside the application site. The proposed layout is therefore considered acceptable.”