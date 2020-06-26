Drugs were found at a house in Holywell Drugs were found at a house in Holywell

The team found class A drugs, believed to be cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, worth more than £87,000. They also seized more than £90,000 in cash.

Eddie Ransome, 28, of Back Lane, Holywell has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, concealing criminal property and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Jodi Dawkin, 23, of Back Lane, Holywell has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and concealing criminal property.

The pair will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).

Detective Sergeant Michael Basford said: “Drugs and drug related crime can have a negative impact on our communities and its use can harm the health and safety of our residents.

“To keep our communities safe, we encourage you to look out for common signs of drug dealing and let us know if you see anything suspicions.”

Unusual activity could include people coming and going from an address and at odd times of the day and night, strange smells, windows covered up or curtains closed and cars pulling up near to a house for a short period of time.”

If you have noticed any of this type of activity and suspect drug dealing at a house or in your area, you can report to police online or call 101.