Published: 5:32 PM August 23, 2021 Updated: 5:36 PM August 23, 2021

Eddie Ransome has been ordered to pay £155,545.76 within three months or face a year and nine months extra time in prison. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A Holywell drug dealer who was jailed earlier this year after police discovered a haul of class A drugs in his home has been ordered to hand over more than £150,000.

A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing held at Cambridge Crown Court today (August 23) ordered 30-year-old Eddie Ransome to pay £155,545.76 within three months or face a year and nine months extra time in prison.

Ransome was arrested in Back Lane in June 2020 alongside 24-year-old Jodi Dawkin following a raid at their home after intelligence suggested the pair were dealing class A drugs.

Cash seized from Eddie Ransome's home in June 2020. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Inside officers found 820 grammes of cocaine along with 237 grammes of ketamine and MDMA tablets with a street value of £87,780.

A holdall containing £96,682 was also seized as well as a white BMW M3 and a Bentley Continental.

Ransome was sentenced to six years in prison and Dawkin was sentenced to three years and four months after both pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, MDMA and ketamine. Ransome also pleaded guilty to concealing criminal property.

Detective Sergeant Michael Basford said: “Ransome was running an illegal drugs business across Huntingdonshire from their home in a small, peaceful village.

"The seizure will have significantly disrupted dealing in the area and prevented a significant amount of drugs from reaching the street.

“On top of his prison sentence, a significant amount of money will be handed over by Ransome, half of which will go to the government, the remainder is then split equally between the Crown Prosecution Service, Her Majesty’s Court Service and police.”

“Drugs and drug related crime can have a negative impact on our communities and its use can harm the health and safety of our residents.”

Anyone with information about the supply of drugs is encouraged to report it to police online at https://bit.ly/3B7Hw6S