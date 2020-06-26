Drugs were found at a house in Holywell Drugs were found at a house in Holywell

Two people have appeared in court after officers from the St Ives neighbourhood team entered a property in Back Lane, in Holywell, on June 25.

The team found class A drugs, believed to be cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, worth more than £87,000. They also seized more than £90,000 in cash.

Eddie Ransome, 28, of Back Lane, Holywell has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, concealing criminal property and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Jodi Dawkin, 23, of Back Lane, Holywell has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and concealing criminal property.

The pair appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (June 26) and were remanded to reappear at Cambridge Crown Court on July 24.