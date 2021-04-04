Village of Needingworth knitted together throughout pandemic
- Credit: Jane Bowd
The parish of Holywell-cum-Needingworth has a strong community who pull together throughout the pandemic to help one another.
Jane Bowd, parish clerk for Holywell-cum-Needingworth Parish Council said: “The parish council facilitated and co-ordinated a coronavirus support group that was set up and run by residents. It was a real community effort.
“Our part in that was much more around printing the leaflets and delivering these through people’s doors with the information that a support group had been set up to offer help to those who needed it.
“We obtained a grant to set up a village pantry which was run by a resident and was community led, for people who couldn’t go to the supermarket or didn’t want to risk going to the supermarket.
“We also facilitated gazebos and scales for the Pantry which was a success.
“Led by a head co-ordinator, each street had a volunteer, which co-ordinated the organisation of getting people’s prescriptions and shopping for people who were shielding.”
Throughout the pandemic the parish council have employed grounds staff to keep the environment clean for people out walking.
Jane said: “Litter picking has been a big issue, we have hired out litter pickers.”
The village are now coming into cricket season and there are hopes that this will reopen, as it is a popular place for the community to gather together
Members of the community also have access to an outdoor gym that was installed in Needingworth in 2020, by construction firm; the Mick George Group.
The equipment cost more than £10,000 when it was installed and residents within the community were able to enjoy it, when lockdown restrictions eased.
The money came from a Community Fund programme where the construction firm donated a whopping £126,000 to eight separate places throughout Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, Huntingdonshire, Northamptonshire and Norfolk regions.