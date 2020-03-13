At 5.09pm o crews were called to a fire on New Long Drove, off the B660, near Holme.

Crews from Yaxley, Stanground, Sawtry and the north roaming fire engine, along with the water carrier from Ramsey, attended the incident.

A spokesman for the fire service said: 'Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a large barn. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets before returning to their stations by 8.15pm.'

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.