Cllr Kathy Bishop planting trees in Little Paxton. Cllr Kathy Bishop planting trees in Little Paxton.

Villagers are being invited to add a decoration to the tree before the lights are turned on at a switch-on ceremony on Saturday, December 5.

Cllr Kathy Bishop said: “The council has decorated the holly tree with lights and we would like to invite residents to add a decoration to the tree. The Christmas lights will be switched on at 5pm.”

The parish council is also urging residents to make the best of the coronavirus pandemic by illuminating their homes with festive lights and decorations..

Parish councillors are behind new planting for Tree Charter Day which has seen Himalayan silver birch, mountain ash rowan and willow trees being put in on the QEII playing field.

Chairman, Cllr Jean Matheson, said: “The QEII playing field, is a popular public space for residents to enjoy. Trees help mental wellbeing and provide a haven for wildlife.”

Dwarf fruit trees, Beth pear, spartan and Laxton fortune apples, together with Victoria plum have also been planted by volunteers at the new Little Paxton community garden.

The Hunts Post is also running a Let’s Brighten Up Christmas campaign to urge people in the area to light up the streets of Huntingdonshire.

INFO: If you have decorated the outside of your home with Christmas lights, send photos to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.