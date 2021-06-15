Published: 8:45 AM June 15, 2021

Readers say they prefer to holiday in the UK this year rather than face the "hassle" of going abroad. Pictured is Cromer Pier. - Credit: Archant

Jetting off to spend time in the sun was what most of us hoped to do in 2021 – that was until a third lockdown and tightened restrictions.

In our latest Facebook poll, we asked Hunts Post readers if they still had plans to travel abroad this year.

The majority said no and that they would be opting for a staycation in the UK instead.

Jackie Sutton said: “There are some great places here to go...Nothing is guaranteed nowadays.”

Joanne Louise said: “Don’t need to go abroad - listening to the sea and kids playing from my garden.”

Helen Sellwood Kay said: “Hopefully October #fingerscrossed until then Isle of Wight. Who would ever have thought I’d be excited about that!”

Other people commented that they were hoping to travel later in the year after holidays had to be re-booked too many times.

Lisa Hurley said: “Nope [not going abroad] had to re-arrange it again this year, hopefully next. Holidaying in Scotland this year now.”

Stuart Wren added: “It’s too much hassle this year.”

Claire Hooker said: “No we could not afford to go abroad anyhow. And there are so many beautiful places in the UK.”

However, Lucy J Harvey said: “A lot of the countries abroad have stricter Covid measures in place compares to England. I'd feel safer going abroad then around complacent people in England.”

Under current restrictions people can travel freely between England, Scotland and Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, the government had to clarify new guidance for eight areas of England where there are high numbers of the Delta coronavirus variant.

In England all holiday accommodation - including hotels, hostels, B&B, caravans and boats can now open, but rules vary across the UK.

The government says people should only travel to foreign destinations on its amber list in "exceptional circumstances".

Countries are classed as green, amber or red - with different rules about quarantine and Covid tests.

The government says you should not holiday in red or amber destinations, which means most countries.

You do not have to quarantine after visiting green list countries.

Expensive PCR Covid tests before travelling to some destinations have also come under fire from tourists in recent weeks.