Two package holiday firms - the Malvern Group, which incorporates Manchester-based Late Rooms and York-based Superbreak Mini Holidays, known as Super Break, have ceased trading.

But Premier Travel has reassured customers who booked a Super Break holiday with the East Anglian company that they will not be out of pocket.

Premier has more than 100 bookings across the region impacted by the collapse of Super Break, the short breaks specialist which ceased trading yesterday. The travel company has called in an emergency team who are contacting affected customers both currently on holiday and those due to travel.

Premier Travel are rebooking holidays, short breaks and hotel bookings for customers yet to travel.

Paul Waters, Premier Travel director, said: "Our thoughts and best wishes go to all our colleagues and friends at Super Break. We want to reassure customers who have a Super Break booking with us that we will take care of them. We will rebook their holiday or short break, including UK hotel-only bookings made with us which are not covered by an ABTA bond."

Customers who have any concerns are asked to contact their local Premier Travel branch or telephone 01223 516516.

Premier Travel (www.premier-travel.co.uk) is a privately owned, independent travel agency who have been in travel since 1936. They have 21 branches in the South East of England under two brands - Premier Travel and Travel Centre. Their long serving staff have excellent destination knowledge and each branch has their own client base who book with them each year.