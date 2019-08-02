Two package holiday firms - the Malvern Group, which incorporates Manchester-based Late Rooms and York-based Superbreak Mini Holidays, known as Super Break, have ceased trading. But Premier Travel has reassured customers who booked a Super Break holiday with the East Anglian company that they will not be out of pocket. Premier has more than 100 bookings across the region impacted by the collapse of Super Break, the short breaks specialist which ceased trading yesterday. The travel company has called in an emergency team who are contacting affected customers both currently on holiday and those due to travel. Premier Travel are rebooking holidays, short breaks and hotel bookings for customers yet to travel. Paul Waters, Premier Travel director, said: