Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly has congratulated Liz Truss on her victory in the Conservative leadership contest, which was announced today (Monday).

Following the announcement that Conservative Party members had elected Liz Truss MP to be Conservative Party leader and the next Prime Minister, Mr Djanogly MP offered his congratulations to the new leader and called for the whole Conservative Party and the country to get behind her as she seeks to deliver her plan for the country.

Liz Truss is confirmed as the next Conservative Party leader and prime minister - Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Jonathan Djanogly MP said: “I congratulate Liz Truss on her victory in what by her own admission was a hard-fought campaign.

"She has made clear that a Government led by her will work tirelessly to deliver on the priorities of the British people – taking rapid action on energy bills to help families through the winter; tackling the root cause of the energy crisis to put us on a secure footing for the future; and growing the economy in a Conservative way to stave off the threat of a recession.

"She has a plan to see Britain through the difficult times ahead and get us out the other side even stronger. She will have my full support in that.

"Now is the time for the whole party and country to get behind Liz’s leadership – so we can focus on tackling the serious challenges the country faces and providing the immediate support people need for the months ahead."