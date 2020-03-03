Etisley History Society is especially keen to trace a photograph of Private Charles John Hall. PICTURE: Archant Etisley History Society is especially keen to trace a photograph of Private Charles John Hall. PICTURE: Archant

A village is appealing for help in finding information about one of two men from the community killed in the Second World War to help it mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Eltisley History Society is especially keen to trace a photograph of Private Charles John Hall, known as John, who is believed to have lost his life working on the 'death railway' in Burma after being captured by the Japanese after the fall of Singapore.

The village plans to celebrate the anniversary of VE Day - Victory in Europe Day, which commemorates the surrender of German forces in May 1945 - with games, a concert by Cambridge University Brass Band, singing and the lighting of the village beacon.

Peter King, chairman of the society, said: "As part of this celebration, the Eltisley History Society will be remembering the two men from the village who lost their lives in the Second World War.

"For one of them, a young Leading Seaman called Ronald Mitchell, we have quite a lot of information and photographs generously made available to us by relatives whom we managed to trace.

"For the other - Charles John Hall - we have some information but have not been able to trace any relatives despite his having several siblings."

Mr King said they hoped to track down a photograph of Pte Hall and would also like to get in touch with people who knew him.

He said Pte hall was born in the village on April 23 1913, the son of William and Ann, nee Childerley, and his siblings were Isaac, Willie, Gladys, Walter and Annie.

Mr King said that in July 1940 Pte Hall, who had been a builder's labourer, joined the 5th Battalion of the Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Regiment which spent the first part of the war guarding strategically important sites on the Home Front.

But in November 1941, when the threat of invasion had passed, they were sent to Singapore, arriving on January 29, 1942, just before the island fell to the Japanese.

In July 1943 his family was notified that he was a prisoner-of-war but Mr King said: "We presume this card came via the Red Cross.

Contact: Mr King at 1peter.a.king@gmail.com, call: (01480) 880096 and at the contact page on Eltisley History Society website.