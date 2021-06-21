Published: 9:00 AM June 21, 2021

The Stukeleys is made up of the villages of Great Stukeley and Little Stukeley.

Great Stukeley lies 1.8 miles north-west of Huntingdon on the old Roman Road of Ermine Street.

Little Stukeley is situated three miles north-west of Huntingdon and is close to the new Alconbury Weald development.

The combined population of both parishes, according to the 2011 Census, was 1,340.

Great Stukeley was listed in the Domesday Book of 1086 in the Hundred of Hurstingstone as Stivecle. Two manors were listed and the annual rent paid to the lords of the manors in 1066 was £12.

The Domesday Book does not detail the population of a place but it records that there were 27 households at Great Stukeley, so possibly within the range of 94 and 135 people.

A church in Great Stukeley is mentioned in the Domesday Survey, but there is nothing left of the original building. The oldest part of the current church, St Bartholomew's, is the north arcade, which was built in c.1250. The church was modified throughout the 14th and 15th centuries and the construction of the tower commenced in 1470. Great Stukeley is also home to a chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

St Bartholomew's Church in Great Stukeley. - Credit: HUNTS POST

History also records a brutal murder in the village on July 3, 1827. The Rev Joshua Waterhouse, who was 81 and living a fairly reclusive lifestyle at the Old Rectory, was hacked to death.

The murderer turned out to be a petty thief called Joshua Slade, who was aged 18, and had broken into the Old Rectory to steal some silver candle sticks.

He was disturbed by the Rev Waterhouse and used a sword, he had stolen from the Horse and Jockey pub (now the Samuel Pepys, in Huntingdon) to carry out his attack.

Slade was hanged on September 1, 1827, at a spot close to Huntingdon bus station. Reverend Waterhouse in buried in Little Stukeley graveyard.

A sign in Great Stukeley gives information about the village. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Little Stukeley was also listed in the Domesday Book under the name of Stivecle and there was just one manor. The annual rent paid to the lord of the manor in 1066 was £6. Population is estimated at between 66 and 95 people.

St Martin's Church, in Little Stukeley, is also mentioned in the Domesday Book, but is likely to have been a wooden structure and nothing remains of the building. The church was rebuilt in the 12th Century by Henry of Huntingdon.

A sign in Little Stukeley gives information about the parish. - Credit: HUNTS POST











