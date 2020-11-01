Kubeshnee Chetty-Martin and Darren Martin PICTURE: Kubeshnee Chetty-Martin Kubeshnee Chetty-Martin and Darren Martin PICTURE: Kubeshnee Chetty-Martin

The Corner House Foot and Health clinic in St Neots has a business history spanning 183 years.

The Corner House on 19a South Street in St Neots, has previously been run as a ‘Corn Chandler’ dealing hay, straw and offal, a cycle shop, a fireplace and stove shop, and an antiques store.

Current owner of the clinic, Kubeshnee Chetty-Martin has shared the building’s unique history.

Kubeshnee said: “This historic Grade-Two listed building has remained vacant for a number of years and we were pleased to refurbish the building to high specifications for our new podiatry clinic.

“The history of this building always strikes up an interesting conversation with our patients and local residents as many remember this building as a cycle shop in 1946 and an antique shop in 1967.

“The name ‘The Corner House’ dates back to 1858, and as new owners we are pleased to continue the history of the building by keeping the original name for our new clinic in St Neots.

In 1858, the Corner House was a small shop and was given the name, The Corner House.

In 1896, the business was over taken by George Britten who advertised himself as ‘Corn Chandler’, a dealer in hay, straw and offal and serving dinners daily and well-aired beds.

By 1908, however, he had moved the whole business to 3, High Street.

In 1946, the Corner House was taken over by Mr C.S Williamsons and run as a cycle shop for more than 20 years.

Pavillion Cinema patrons used to leave their bicycles at Williamsons Cycle Shop when they visited the cinema at corner of South Street and the High Street.

In 1967, the Cornershop ran as an antiques shop and in 1993 a fireplace and stove business, for 17 years up to 2010.

In the last 10 years the building at times remained vacant and it wasn’t until last year that Kubeshnee purchased the property where she now runs her business.