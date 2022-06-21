Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Flags fly for first time to mark Pride Month

Alexander Gilham

Published: 10:56 AM June 21, 2022
Two pride flags flying from the Huntingdon Town Hall for pride month.

Two pride flags flying from the Huntingdon Town Hall for pride month. - Credit: Hunts Post

For the first time in history, two Pride flags fly above the Huntingdon Town Hall in support of Pride Month.

A Pride flag had never before been displayed on a government building in Huntingdonshire until last year when St Neots Town Council raised one over the Priory Centre.

St Neots Town Council raised a Progress Pride flag earlier this year for Pride History Month, and Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) and now Huntingdon Town Council have followed suit for Pride Month.

Chair of HDC Cllr Michael Burke was joined by Leader Cllr Sarah Conboy and fellow councillors and officers to raise the flag at Pathfinder House to symbolise how they represent everyone without exception in the District. 

Cllr Burke said: “We’re all part of one community, and throughout this month, we will be flying the Progress Rainbow flag to support Pride Month and the LGBTIQ+ community.”

LGBTQ+
Huntingdonshire District Council
Huntingdon News
St Neots News

