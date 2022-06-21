Two pride flags flying from the Huntingdon Town Hall for pride month. - Credit: Hunts Post

For the first time in history, two Pride flags fly above the Huntingdon Town Hall in support of Pride Month.

A Pride flag had never before been displayed on a government building in Huntingdonshire until last year when St Neots Town Council raised one over the Priory Centre.

It's #Pride2022 and I am very happy to see the Pride flag is flying from Huntingdon Town Hall pic.twitter.com/o0YWzgii93 — David Landon Cole (@dlandoncole) June 15, 2022

St Neots Town Council raised a Progress Pride flag earlier this year for Pride History Month, and Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) and now Huntingdon Town Council have followed suit for Pride Month.

Chair of HDC Cllr Michael Burke was joined by Leader Cllr Sarah Conboy and fellow councillors and officers to raise the flag at Pathfinder House to symbolise how they represent everyone without exception in the District.

We are proudly flying the Progress Pride Flag at our offices in Huntingdon in support of #PrideMonth.



Chair of @huntsdc, Cllr Michael Burke, was joined by Leader Cllr Sarah Conboy and fellow councillors and officers to raise the flag at Pathfinder House this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/HrlzX7WAMT — Huntingdonshire DC (@huntsdc) June 6, 2022

Cllr Burke said: “We’re all part of one community, and throughout this month, we will be flying the Progress Rainbow flag to support Pride Month and the LGBTIQ+ community.”