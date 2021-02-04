Published: 2:48 PM February 4, 2021 Updated: 9:01 PM February 9, 2021

Dramatic photographs showing flooding in Godmanchester during the last 100 years have been reproduced and displayed on a wall in the town.

The images show: The Causeway in 1954, Huntingdon Town Bridge in 1947, the Grandstand on Port Holme in 911 and Cambridge Street in 1903, all underwater.

The project has been put together by the Godmanchester Museum and The Friends of St Mary’s Church.

Curator of the museum, Kate Hadley said: “These timely old flood photographs children splashing excitedly just outside their front doors in 1903; a car driving through a wave of water which laps the pub steps on the Causeway, the Recreation Ground floods in 1911 and a solitary boatman drifts across Port Holme with the old grandstand in the background.”

The museum has won several Goodliff Awards to help finance local history projects since the scheme was launched by Huntingdonshire Local History Society in 1996 to promote local history in old Huntingdonshire.

More than 200 extraordinary projects including in schools, societies and history festivals have benefited from these generous and innovative yearly awards, as have many individuals and local museums.

Now with the recent acquisition of more resource there can be a slightly greater additional emphasis on family history research projects applications which have a connection to Huntingdonshire.

This should appeal to the many devoted genealogists in the ancient county.

Full details of how to enter, and applicants’ guidance plus entry forms can be obtained from the Huntingdonshire History Society website, at www. huntslhs .org.uk.

Applications must be in by March 31st and should be sent to Administrator Goodliff , goodliff. awards@gmail.com or to Goodliff Administrator kmailto:kate.hadley@btinternet.com