Gold Coin missing PICTURE: Cambridgeshire Police

A boat moored at the St Neots Marina in St Marys Street was broken into between midnight on Friday, April 10 and 12.30pm on Tuesday, April 14, while the owners were away.

A number of items of jewellery were stolen as well as a collection of gold and silver historical coins.

DC Neil Gibbs said: “If you were in the area and witnessed anything suspicious, or you come across any of the items in the pictures released, please contact us as soon as possible so that we can try to reunite the owners with their belongings.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/25360/20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.