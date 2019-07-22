Huntingdonshire District Council called on Historic England to list The How, in Houghton Road, and the building was granted Grade II status on June 25. The council had earlier received plans to refurbish and extend The How - designed by prominent Victorian architect William White - together with its conversion and that of The Lodge. Demolition of various structures and the construction of two new buildings on the site would also have taken place. The scheme would yield 22 dwellings, including seven affordable units. The How, the former home of the late prominent businessman Rex Wadsworth, a long-serving councillor and a mayor of St Ives, is in the centre of land earmarked for development around the town's former golf course. The listing would protect the key parts of the building during the redevelopment of the land. Andy Moffat, head of development at the council, said: