This sign was painted on the approach road to Hinchingbrooke Hospital during the height of the pandemic. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The Coronavirus pandemic has meant the NHS has been through a year like no other in its history. July 5 marks the 73rd anniversary of the NHS, and Caroline Walker, chief executive of the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital, says 'thank you' to staff.

Caroline Walker is the chief executive of the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust that runs Hinchingbrooke Hospital. - Credit: NWAT

She said: "The coronavirus pandemic resulted in the NHS’ 73rd year being like no other. The past year has been extremely challenging for our staff, patients and local communities.

"Amongst the challenges though, there has been a great deal of hope. Our staff have worked tirelessly and despite their own worries and experiences, they always put patient care first, and for that I am incredibly proud and thankful.

“We are using the 73rd birthday as an opportunity to say a big thank you to those who have supported us during the pandemic. Members of our staff have done precisely this, thanking colleagues, their families and the local community for supporting them during the most difficult of years.”

Nationally, hospitals have cared for around 400,000 seriously ill COVID-19 patients, including more than 100,000 admitted in January alone this year, along with millions more.

At the same time, the NHS has rolled out the biggest vaccination programme in health service history; the fastest in Europe.

Ambulance staff in St Ives were thanked during the pandemic. - Credit: HUNTS POST

