Hinchingbrooke School’s students and staff have plans to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary.

They plan to hold an assembly followed by tutorial activities focusing on the anniversary.

They also plan to have a memorial image of the school symbol of a Stag, comprised of photographs of all the current students.

Also a compilation of video clips of alumni quotes from both students and staff, regarding what they loved about Hinchingbrooke School.

Dan Milner, head of Year 7 and transition manager said: “We are all very excited to be commemorating this historic occasion.

“One of the Hinchingbrooke School community values is to be proud of ourselves, our peers and our school.

“Therefore, this anniversary is the perfect opportunity for us to demonstrate this.

“We are ensuring all the current students understand the significance of this event and the part our alumni (both staff and students) played in creating the Hinchingbrooke School we know today.”

Formerly known as Huntingdon Grammar school, the comprehensive school moved into the historic Hinchingbrooke House in 1970, which was then adapted as a centre for sixth form studies.

Hinchingbrooke School became one of the largest schools in the country and one of the very few built in a stately home.

New buildings were opened in the grounds of the house and these included teaching blocks, science blocks, a sports hall and swimming pool.

Peter Downes, a former headmaster, of Hinchingbrooke School, from 1982 to 1996, explained more about the history of the school, he said: “Hinchingbrooke School has a very unique history.

“It has a very unique system, with houses named after former pupils of the school, such as Oliver Cromwell, Samuel Pepys and Montagu.

“A celebration and reunion to mark the 50th anniversary had been planned for this October but the health lockdown has caused this to be postponed until spring 2021, all being well.”

A former pupil who went to Hinchingbrooke School in 1970 shared his fond memories of the school.

Chris Jordan, from Huntingdon, said: “After spending five years at the Huntingdon Grammar School site, it was exciting to be a student at the new Hinchingbrooke School when it came into being in 1970 on the current site.”