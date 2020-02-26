A school in Huntingdon has issued a warning to parents urging them to check out any "flu-like symptoms" which could be coronavirus after returning from a trip to Italy.

Staff and students at Hinchingbrooke School took part an annual ski trip to Italy, which currently has towns isolated by authorities in the country.

The school have said that although the risk is small, they are following advice that was announced by Matt Handcock, Health Secretary on Monday.

A statement posted on the website says: "Many of you are now aware that a group of students and staff from Hinchingbrooke School were on a skiing trip to Italy over the February half term, and the subsequent reports on various news outlets concerning an outbreak of Coronavirus in the north of Italy.

"Following advice announced by the Health Secretary, Mr Matt Hancock on Monday, a letter was sent to the staff and parents of all students involved in the Hinchingbrooke half term ski trip to Italy advising anyone exhibiting cold or flu-like symptoms should self-isolate for a period of 14 days and contact 111 for further advice.

"These symptoms of course do not necessarily mean that individuals have the Coronavirus.

"As our ski trip did not visit any of the towns currently isolated by the Italian authorities, the closest of which is over 100 miles from our trip venue, Government advice is that there is no immediate need for anyone to self-isolate if none of the symptoms of the virus are evident.

"Although the risk appears to be very small, we are all advised to be vigilant and take appropriate steps should symptoms develop. Parents are asked to keep the school informed should your child or any of your family develop symptoms as described above.

"We are monitoring the situation and will take action in line with further guidance issued by the Government or Public Health England. If you have concerns please contact the school via the Lower, Middle or Sixth Form offices.

"Thank you for your cooperation in this matter."

The Hunts Post has contacted Hinchingbrooke School for a comment.