Students at Hinchingbrooke School, in Huntingdon, were provided with a taste of the ‘world of work’ on March 29.

The WOW Day event attracted a wide variety of local employers and education providers who were able to engage with pupils about the next steps available to them.

Employers were also able to meet students and some discussed work experience opportunities.

Ken O’Shaughnessy, who heads the careers, education, information advice and guidance, at the school, said: “We see WoW Day as the beginning of a journey to a better understanding of the opportunities available to our young people after leaving school. This event is creating opportunities for discussions which can only help our students to make more informed decisions.”

As well as a large number of companies and education providers contributing to the day, there were a number of familiar faces as former students returned to Hinchingbrooke to talk about their careers.

Kate Tandy, assistant principal, added: “We were really keen for Hinchingbrooke alumni to speak to our students about their careers as this would help build aspirations by demonstrating the huge diversity of careers pursued by people from a similar background to their own. Indeed we are extremely grateful to all those who took time out of their busy working lives to come back to Hinchingbrooke to inspire the next generation.”

As well as interacting with employers and education providers, older students were able to focus on transferable skills through participating in a range of outdoor activities that tested their resilience, communication and teamwork skills.