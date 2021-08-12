Published: 2:34 PM August 12, 2021

At Hinchingbrooke School, 302 Year 11 students have received their GCSE and equivalent results for Summer 2021.

The school is delighted with their results and 78% of students achieved grades 9 to 4 in both English and Maths, and 77% of students achieved grade 4 or better in at least 5 subjects, including English and Maths.

These are super achievements, and they expect all of our headline results to be above the national average.

They also want to especially mention, their Year 10 students who did rigorous GCSE assessments for their Religion, Philosophy and Ethics course (at Hinchingbrooke, all students do this GCSE a year early, in Year 10) and their extraordinary efforts have been rewarded with 80% of them achieving grades 9-4 in the GCSE!

Hinchingbrooke students have received their GSCE results - Credit: Nathanael Photography

Mark Patterson, the Principal at Hinchingbrooke, said: “The past 18 months have been very challenging for everyone in schools, but particularly for those young people facing potentially life-changing examination results.

“We are so proud of our Year 11 students!

“These results reflect their diligence, their resilience and their sheer determination to succeed in the face of huge obstacles.

“Let no one say these GCSE and BTEC results are not merited: they have been achieved through extraordinary hard work that culminated in very rigorous assessments that our students sat, to provide the evidence for their grades.

“I would like to pay tribute, too, to the staff at Hinchingbrooke, who have worked tirelessly to support our young people both through the challenges of the pandemic and in the run-up to the summer assessments.

“I know that I speak for the whole Hinchingbrooke community when I say very well done to our Year 11 students - we are proud of what you have achieved! We are Hinchingbrooke.”

Some Hinchingbrooke Year 11 students whose results demonstrate extraordinary progress are: Katarina McCabe, Lewis Tembey, Olivia Antrobus, Alex Nicholson, Alissa Palar, Lucy Greenhalgh, Amelia Malecka and Harry Walters.

Philip Weston, James Turner and some Hinchingbrooke Year 11 students whose results are outstanding: Chloe Butler – 11 grade 9s, Ayona Manoj – 8 grade 9s and 2 grade 8s, Josie Payne – 7 grade 9s and 3 grade 8s.

Ivan Festin – 7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 1 grade 7, Ben Lemmon – 6 grade 9s and 4 grade 8s, Samuel Stephenson – 6 grade 9s and 4 grade 8s.

Megan Edney – 4 grade 9s and 6 grade 8s, Katarina McCabe – 6 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 1 grade 6, Lily Payne – 7 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 1 grade 5 and Jonathan Wilson – 5 grade 9s, 1 level 2 Distinction (BTEC) and 5 grade 8s.