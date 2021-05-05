Published: 7:00 AM May 5, 2021

Youngsters in Holly Ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital now have plenty to keep them entertained, thanks to a team of volunteers.

Members of Volunteer Blood Runners - Service by Emergency Response Volunteers (SERV) - dropped off a range of arts and crafts activities, playdough, colouring books and puzzle books.

"Holly Ward reported that providing play at present is very different as the resources that they have at present are single use and play areas are not open," said Pete Brindley from SERV.

A group of volunteers stepped up to the mark coming from Bury, Ramsey, Peterborough and Soham and with the help of local community via social media provided items to the hospital.

They rode out to the Hinchingbrooke on Saturday, May 1 and the much-needed items were delivered to the ward.

Since 2011, the volunteers of SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, also known as the Blood Runners, have been providing a free essential service to our local NHS hospitals, air ambulance services, hospices, pharmacies and human donor milk banks by transporting blood, blood products, patient blood samples, medicines, medical equipment and donated human breast milk.