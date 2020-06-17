Patients at Hinchingbrooke Hospital have been given hand-made knitted hearts as part of The Twins Heart project.

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, families are unable to visit their loved ones at the hospital so they are provided with a knitted heart to help them feel connected while visiting restrictions are in place.

They have given all patients at Hinchingbrooke, Peterborough City, Stamford and Rutland hospitals.

The matching heart is then posted to the next-of-kin along with a card from the hospital.

The hearts were knitted by members of the local community and staff who volunteered their time to ensure the Trust has enough hearts for all patients.

More than 250 pairs of hearts have now been shared with patients and their loved ones since the project started in early April.

Joanne Bennis, chief nurse at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is a very difficult time for patients and their relatives, but we hope these hearts provide them with some comfort and help them feel connected. We’ve received lots of positive feedback from patients and their relatives who have received hearts.

“One family recently got in touch to let us know how comforting they found it to have a link back to their husband and father.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported the project – we have been inundated with donations.”