Dr Nik Johnson has been selected as the Labour candidate and will challenge Conservative incumbent James Palmer in the election, due to take place next May.

In a Facebook post, Dr Johnson said: “I am obviously incredibly pleased to have this opportunity.

“Thank you for all the texts, emails, social media messages that you have sent so far.

“It’s fantastic to feel the positivity going forward

“It will be all about the three Cs - compassion, cooperation and community - at the heart of the campaign and a vision for the future for all

“Covid and 2020 has thrown a lot at us but there is light at end of this tunnel.

“So here is hoping to be a key part of that recovery.

“I hope you will all keep in touch, stay safe and buckle up for the ride - it’s going to be a brilliant six months.”