The Trust, which runs Hinchingbrooke, Peterborough City and Stamford and Rutland hospitals, is one of the first Trust’s in the country to introduce the drive-through spirometry clinic.

The service was introduced at Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals in early September and has been put in place to reduce the risk of Covid-19 to patients and staff, while also helping to reduce waiting times.

Kelly Pauley, head of respiratory investigations for the Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer patients this new service. Patients will now be asked to attend the drive-through clinic at a specified time, where they will be given a spirometer and asked to perform the test from inside their car.

“A spirometry is a lung function test used to diagnose and monitor certain lung conditions. It’s important we continue to perform these tests to ensure patients are diagnosed and treated in a timely manner.”