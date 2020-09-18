A new drive-through respiratory clinic has been launched at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, giving patients the opportunity have their lung function test without even leaving their car.
The Trust, which runs Hinchingbrooke, Peterborough City and Stamford and Rutland hospitals, is one of the first Trust’s in the country to introduce the drive-through spirometry clinic.
The service was introduced at Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals in early September and has been put in place to reduce the risk of Covid-19 to patients and staff, while also helping to reduce waiting times.
Kelly Pauley, head of respiratory investigations for the Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer patients this new service. Patients will now be asked to attend the drive-through clinic at a specified time, where they will be given a spirometer and asked to perform the test from inside their car.
“A spirometry is a lung function test used to diagnose and monitor certain lung conditions. It’s important we continue to perform these tests to ensure patients are diagnosed and treated in a timely manner.”