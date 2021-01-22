Video

Published: 1:07 PM January 22, 2021 Updated: 1:10 PM January 22, 2021

A Hinchingbrooke Hospital paediatrician has said he feels "much safer" after having received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Nik Johnson released a video sharing his thoughts and is now urging everyone to get the jab when they can.

In the video, Dr Johnson said: “I am very lucky to have received the Covid-19 vaccination earlier this week, and I certainly feel much better and much safer so that I can come into work and continue doing my job.

“Unfortunately not everyone has had the vaccination yet and I hope when they are given the opportunity will get vaccinated so you can protect yourselves and help protect others.

“Protect yourselves, protect the NHS and hopefully we will all return to normal someday.”