Hinchingbrooke paediatrician’s relief after getting Covid-19 vaccine

Alexandra Collett

Published: 1:07 PM January 22, 2021    Updated: 1:10 PM January 22, 2021
Dr Nik Johnson

Dr Nik Johnson has had the Covid-19 vaccine. - Credit: Archant

A Hinchingbrooke Hospital paediatrician has said he feels "much safer" after having received the Covid-19 vaccine.  

Dr Nik Johnson released a video sharing his thoughts and is now urging everyone to get the jab when they can. 

In the video, Dr Johnson said: “I am very lucky to have received the Covid-19 vaccination earlier this week, and I certainly feel much better and much safer so that I can come into work and continue doing my job.

“Unfortunately not everyone has had the vaccination yet and I hope when they are given the opportunity will get vaccinated so you can protect yourselves and help protect others. 

“Protect yourselves, protect the NHS and hopefully we will all return to normal someday.” 

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

